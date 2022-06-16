WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was announced earlier this year, and finally the moment has come! Pharell William’s highly anticipated “Something in the Water” music festival starts Friday in D.C and crowds from across America are flocking to our nation’s capital.

With rapper Pharell Williams moving the festival from Virginia Beach to D.C., large crowds will be taking over Independence Ave. from June 17 – 19.

“It seems to be like the talk of the town, everyone’s excited and you know nervous as well. We’ve never had anything this big brought to the city,” said Gerard Kirlew, who is attending the festival and is also a party promoter in D.C.

“It’s good for the city of D.C. I was upset because I didn’t attend the first one but I was out there because I had parties going on as well. I’m super excited though,” said Wynton Vaughn, co-owner of Brooklyn on U.

The “Something in the water festival” has D.C. party promoters and club owners busy.

“Making Eventbrites, getting the flyers done weeks ahead of time, sending out our email blast you know posting to social media,” are the few things Wynton Vaughn is doing to prepare for another weekend full of activities for D.C.’s nightlife.

Vaughn and Kirlew expect D.C.’s nightlife to be very packed this weekend.

“It’s definitely better than your normal weekend, but pretty much a lot of weekends are pretty busy in D.C,” said Vaughn.

“My boys from Atlanta are coming into town for the festival so I think it will definitely be some extra faces more than the normal,” said Kirlew.

When it comes to safety this weekend, private security companies have also been hired and will be working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department.

“You always have to be cautious when you’re in large crowds but I’m having confidence that our law enforcement should be able to protect us,” said Kirlew.

“I’m sure hoping police have everything under control, we’re in the nation’s capital so everything should go smoothly,” said Vaughn.

On Wednesday, D.C. Fire and EMS posted to social media that they’ve been inspecting the event site to ensure it meets all safety requirements.

This weekend is also Juneteenth weekend. Several other events are taking place, leading to several road closures and possible traffic delays.

Here’s what roads will be closed this weekend according to DC Police:

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Street and Independence Avenue, SW Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

For public safety and traffic mitigation, the following vehicle restriction will be implemented from Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

No vehicle traffic will be allowed eastbound on Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Tuesday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.:

Independence Avenue between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

Street and 9 Street, SW Independence Avenue between 4 th Street and 7 th Street, SW

Street and 7 Street, SW 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW

For public safety and traffic mitigation, the following vehicle restrictions will be implemented from Tuesday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Only local traffic will be allowed to access the following areas. The police officer assigned to the traffic posts in these restricted areas will allow access to those persons who need to enter the areas:

Independence Avenue between 14 th Street and 9 th Street, SW

Street and 9 Street, SW 4 th Street between C Street and D Street, SW

Street between C Street and D Street, SW C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.: