WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s a disappointing day in Washington D.C. as the nation’s capital was not picked as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Fans gathered at a watch party downtown were understandably upset as they believe their city should have had a piece of the action.

Cheers turned to boos as FIFA announced the host cities for the next World Cup and Washington D.C. and Baltimore were not among the lucky 16. Fans described the experience at the watch party for the host city announcement as devastating, humiliating, and like a slap to the face.

Jack Mundy was one of many fans upset with the decision but is still looking forward to supporting the U.S. Men’s National Team in four years.

“I’m obviously disappointed that it’s not coming to dc but it’s still coming up and down the east coast, we still have the opportunity to go and support the boys,” Mundy said.

Fans were left questioning why the nation’s capital was left out of the historic tri-nation world cup, a format never seen in a FIFA tournament before. While some fans would love to give FIFA a red card, many told WDVM they’ll still travel to neighboring cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston to catch some of the action.

Despite losing the bid, some fans still have other soccer games to look forward to.

“I am still embarrassed but there is still the Washington Spirit and D.C. United here in the nation’s capital. So we’ve still got a lot of soccer going on in D.C.,” Javier Ortiz said.

The American cities selected to host the tournament are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. Toronto and Vancouver were selected from Canada and Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey were selected from Mexico.