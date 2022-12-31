WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Music filled the halls of the Basilica of the National Shrine Saturday as faithful people gathered to celebrate the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The former pontiff died earlier in the day at the Vatican at the age of 95.

“In all of the many roles he played during his long life, he never ventured far from his deep trust in God’s providence, and in God’s design,” said Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the head of the Archdiocese of Washington.

Others who attended the service also praised the late leader of the Catholic Church.

“I mean all the popes are special for us Catholics,” said Jean-Christophe Koffi. “We respect them, they’re our leaders.”

“I said to my wife this is probably the place to go outside of Rome right now as we remember the pope,” said Rodney Harris.

The late pope holds a special place in the heart of this basilica. He stopped by on April 16, 2008, as part of his tour across America.

All around the building are reminders of that visit, including the chair he sat in that day.

“It was Easter Week, it was a beautiful day inside, it was a beautiful day outside,” said Monsignor Walter Rossi, the rector of the Basilica. “The Holy Father arrived to the front of the Mary’s Shrine. And as he did so, there were people on the front steps greeting him. They came to this Upper Church and greeted those that were there for church. Said a prayer, said a blessing, then went to the Crypt Church where he met with the bishops of the United States.”

People will gather at the Basilica of the National Shrine again at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a service to honor the late pontiff as he was buried at the Vatican.