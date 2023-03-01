WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you are a tenant and live in a rent-controlled apartment or house in D.C., you might see an increase in your bill soon.

The D.C. Rental Housing Commission recently announced that rent-controlled units could see up to an 8.9% increase this year.

The annual adjustment in the rent charged will become effective on May 1.

Some exceptions include if a tenant is 62 or older or has a disability, the rent should not go up by more than 5% unless the housing provider has special approval.

