WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre.

The D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs organized the event at Dupont Circle.

There was a moment of silence taken for each of the five people killed at Club Q on Sunday, the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I do think it’s important to have a public witness where we grieve together, where we come together to say this is not OK,” said Rev. Amanda Hendler-Voss, senior minister at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

It was a moment to grieve and reflect.

“We’re tired of this. We’re tired of the cycle of gun violence in this nation,” Hendler-Voss said. “We’re tired of LGBTQ individuals and communities being targeted.”

There was a palpable frustration from the speakers.

“I am angry that there are people in power that continue to normalize hate speech and further policies that continue to marginalize members of our community,” said Ryan Bos, executive director of Captial Pride Alliance.

There was also a sense of urgency.

“When our community is under attack, what do we do?” said Alexis Elizabeth Rodriguez with Latinx Pride. “Stand up, fight back,” the crowd responded.

Japer Bowles, director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs says they meet monthly with the violence prevention and response team.

“There are hate bias incidents that occur monthly in D.C. and we work to address those concerns, to prevent them, but also when it does happen provide those resources,” Bowles said.

He says support is available locally and nationally for those who need it.

“I think it’s important to be able to show up and at least send like a visual message to anyone who hasn’t come out yet to show that like yeah there might be violence in the world but there’s still a lot of people and there are more people here to support you,” said Sidd Krishnamurthy.