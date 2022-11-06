WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election.

No matter what your politics are, the messaging seems to be the same across the board.

“There’s never been a more important election. There’s so many things in our country that are going in a direction that I don’t like,” said voter Martha Vicas.

Sunday was the last day for early voting in the District.

“I just think it’s really important that everybody vote. I think that everyone should get out and vote,” said voter Kate Salkowitz. “I don’t care where you live. I don’t care if you live in D.C. and don’t have representation in Congress.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser is up for a third term, which would make her the second longest-serving mayor behind Marion Barry who served four terms.

“I think she’s in. She’s done a great job,” Vicas said. “She managed I think COVID really brilliantly and I think she deserves a third term and I admire her going for it again.”

One race to watch is for the two at-large seats on D.C. Council. Ward five councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is now running for an at-large seat against incumbent at-large members Elissa Silverman and Anita Bonds. They’re against four new challengers.

“I wanted to have a say in who my elected members are and I’m happy to vote,” said first-time voter Miles Avery.

On everyone’s ballot is Initiative 82, which if passed, would require mandatory base wage paid by employers to increase until 2027, when it matches the district’s $16.10 per hour minimum wage.

Right now, the minimum wage for tipped workers sits at $5.35 an hour. And if an employee doesn’t make $16.10 an hour, the employer has to make up the difference.

Some are for the change.

“I feel like restaurants should pay workers a fair wage no matter what,” Salkowitz said.

But others aren’t.

“I think the system is working perfectly as it is,” Vicas said. “I have a lot of friends who are in the restaurant industry and it’s been very difficult to attract personnel and I think it’ll make it even more difficult.”

Tuesday is election day. Polls in D.C. will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.