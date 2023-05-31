WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS shared a heartwarming video on Twitter with Cinder the Dalmatian, her owner, and the firefighter who saved Cinder’s life.

The video shows Cinder and her owner reuniting with Firefighter George Martin, who saved her life after a fire broke out at an apartment in Northwest D.C. almost two weeks ago.

On May 20, DC Fire and EMS said they responded to the 4500 block of McArthur Boulevard for the report of a building fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a third-floor apartment on fire. The owner of the apartment was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters removed three Dalmatians from the apartment. Two of the dogs passed away at the scene. The third dog, Cinder, was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital.

Cinder spent some time at the hospital receiving treatment but has since recovered.