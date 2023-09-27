WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, D.C. has experienced over 200 homicides so far this year. This is the first time since 2002-2004 that the District suffered three years in a row with over 200 homicides, according to the DC Police Union.

In a press conference after a teen was shot and killed in Northwest D.C., acting police chief Pamela Smith announced that the District has reached 209 homicides this year, including 8 homicides that had not been previously accounted for.

Two of those took place on Sept. 26.

Data from Open Data DC shows that there were 155 homicides on the same day in 2022, meaning there has been a 34.8% increase in homicides in the past year.

In 2022, a total of 200 homicides was reached on Dec. 29, just two days before 2023. This year, the milestone was reached with more than 97 days until the new year.

Data from the Metropolitan Police Department shows that violent crimes have skyrocketed over the past year. As reported by the DC Police Union, armed robberies have increased 65%, carjackings have increased 103% and violent crime overall is up 37%.