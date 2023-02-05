Police in the District worked five shootings, some deadly, throughout the day on Feb. 4. There also were three stabbings in the city.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Some of the incidents were deadly.

Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD:

A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW shortly before 4:30 p.m. Police found Aaron Robinson, 39, in the vestibule of a building. Investigators said they were looking for three people in connection to the shooting.

Police took someone into custody after a stabbing in the 2500 block of N St. SE. Officers said the man who was stabbed had critical injuries.

MPD received a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd St. SE shortly before 7:20 p.m. The person who was shot died.

There was a stabbing in the 1900 block of Benning Rd. NE around 9:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the person who was stabbed conscious. Police took someone into custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a triple shooting in the 3800 block of South Capitol St. just before 10:45. The three men who’d been stabbed were conscious when police got to the scene.

Just after 11 p.m., police received a call about a boy who’d been shot in the 3300 block of 10th Pl. SE. The teenager was conscious, and investigators said they were looking for two people in connection to the shooting.

Around 11:45 p.m., there was a stabbing in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave. A woman was hurt and taken to the hospital. Police expected her to survive.

Additionally, MPD said it made an arrest for a deadly shooting that took place hours earlier in Northeast.

Police found Gregory Wilkins, 32, shot inside a building shortly after 5 a.m. He died there. Officers arrested Diamond Stevenson, 27, who faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said the shooting was domestic in nature.