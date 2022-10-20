WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coaches get fired when their team doesn’t perform — and so should the board members and director of the DC Housing Authority, according to DC Attorney General Karl Racine.

When asked Thursday at a news conference about the scathing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Racine had tough words for Mayor Muriel Bowser’s appointees to the board and her hand-picked executive director.

His comments came in response to a recent HUD report that found 82 deficiencies at the DC housing agency and that are fixes are not made in three months, the feds may have to step in.

“The truth of the matter is that the DC Housing Authority has a specific mission and that is to help people who need the most help around housing. Well, as the HUD report recounted in a clear way, DCHA’s board votes in a block with mayor’s appointees,” Racine said.

The mayor hired an executive director over a national search where in Racine’s words, “loyalty trumps expertise.” The HUD report stated Brenda Donald lacked the proper housing experience to run DCHA.

“DCHA is a zero out of 10. And the executive director and the board need to be removed immediately. In sports when you win no games and don’t fulfill your mission, coaches get fired, not protected,” Racine said.

The mayor’s office did not offer a response to Racine’s comments. Both elected officials have feuded in the past, especially after Bowser tried to curtail the power’s the DC’s first elected attorney general.

Councilwoman Elissa Silverman said she’d support curtailing the mayor’s power and influence on the board over these reported failures detailed by HUD.

“There are some more controversial moves that the attorney general suggested which is to – I’m trying to think of a diplomatic way of putting this – take away the mayoral control of the board,” she said. “It will be controversial.”

Silverman said she supports that move but added, “I would see it as expanding voices of residents and other housing advocates on the board.”

