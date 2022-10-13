WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Attorney General Karl Racine had some choice words on Thursday for Mayor Muriel Bowser’s disgraced deputy mayor.

Simply put, the District’s first elected AG said Chris Geldart shouldn’t have had the deputy mayor’s job in charge of public safety and justice in the first place. His track record at other agencies had been an abject failure, he said.

When asked at a news conference what he thought of the Geldart scandal over his assault charge and revelations that he may not actually live in the District as required, Racine prefaced his remarks that he wasn’t kicking him when he was down.

“I feel for Mr. Geldart on a personal level because he obviously is down right now,” Racine began, adding that in his role he oversaw two failed agencies – the Department of Corrections and the Department of Forensic Services.

His job performance, the AG said, was poor in leading those areas.

“The Department of Corrections…you remember the reporting about that. Kinda went away in the news,” he said. “What was found when the U.S. Marshals went and conducted an unannounced search and audit, it’s a plethora of violations of law.”

Then Racine said the forensic services department lost its accreditation under Geldart’s stewardship. “They’re a failed agency,” he said.

“So I think that the failure of those two agencies speak of leadership that could have been replaced a long time ago based on good ol’ fashion performance,” Racine said. “If you’re going to run or be the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, you should have a track record around the issues involved in its jurisdiction. The record shows he did not.”

A spokeswoman for Bowser did not respond to a request for comment and Geldart couldn’t be reached.

Racine’s last comment: A direct swipe at Bowser’s leadership without naming her specifically.

“I think what happens a lot in this government is that loyalty matters more than expertise and competence,” he said.

The mayor announced Geldart’s resignation from his $222,000-a-year post in an impromptu news conference on Wednesday a week after she told reporters that she was disappointed in his behavior that led to his arrest in Arlington for allegedly choking a man in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym.

Questions then swirled about Geldart’s residency, whether he lived in Falls Church, Virginia, where he has family or in the District where he had a high-rise apartment.

The comments from Racine were not surprising given that he and Bowser are not bosom buddies stemming back to when the mayor looked to – and lost – an effort to weaken the AG’s powers when he took office.

There were whispers of him possibly running for mayor against Bowser this fall as an independent but that never came to fruition.