WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District Attorney General Karl Racine announced that his office is suing a chemical manufacturer for contaminating rivers “for decades.”

Racine said in a series of Tweets on Thursday that Velsicol had contaminated natural resources including the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with chemicals that he described as “toxic” and “cancer-causing.”

Velsicol manufactured the pesticide chlordane from 1945 to 1988 when the chemical was banned across the country. Racine said that the company knew this chemical caused cancer by 1959 and continued selling it after starting a “misinformation campaign” even “after Velsicol executives were indicted and paid a criminal fine.”

The complaint stated that chlordane has contaminated natural resources in the District, and that a large amount of money has been spent trying to clean up the contaminants throughout the city.

Environmental justice is intertwined with racial justice. By filing this lawsuit today, we’re standing up for communities of color, who, far too often, bear the brunt of pollution, as they did in this case. AG Karl Racine via Twitter

The full complaint can be found here.