The team also agreed to pay $425,000 to the District for restitution in the case.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former season ticket holders who didn’t get their security deposits back after they gave up their seats from the Washington Commanders will now see their money.

The D.C. Attorney General’s office announced on Monday a settlement with the owners of the team to return $200,000 to fans in the District who gave up their tickets but were owed their deposits.

The original case was filed under previous D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and continued under his elected replacement, Brian Schwalb.

“This is an important case because the Washington Football team was taking advantage of the D.C. residents — its fan base — that had made security deposits in exchange for tickets,” Schwalb said.

That’s why D.C.’s attorney general sued Pro-Football Inc., the corporation that owns the Washington Commanders. The team agreed to pay $425,000 in restitution and to recoup legal fees.

DC News Now reached out to a spokesperson for the Commanders but could not reach them.

This was the second settlement forced upon the team owned by Dan Snyder, who is reportedly being forced to sell the team due to several controversies surrounding the franchise.

The Maryland Attorney General’s office secured $200,000 in restitution from the team to get deposit funds back to residents who were owed money.

Commanders fan Darryl Haden Jr. said he was pleased to hear of the settlement.

“A win for the little people, I guess,” Haden said. “That’s messed up that an attorney general had to force him to do the right thing. It’s not good morals.”

The $200,000 is the amount being returned to season ticket holders who didn’t get their money back when they canceled their season tickets dating all the way back to 2009, Schwalb said.

“Even though the contracts and arrangements for those security deposits called for them to be returned to DC residents years ago, the city in the course of its investigation learned that the team knowingly was misusing these security deposits and knowingly not returning them to the fans that they were entitled,” Schwalb said.

The AG investigation was sparked after the team was brought before the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

“I don’t know if we know if there was a legitimate basis for holding them. In fact, the agreements were clear,” Schwalb said. “The law was clear, that when consumers make security deposits they are entitled to have them returned.”

Robert Jones, another Commanders fan, said he wasn’t surprised that the football team has to give the money back.

“I think it’s an absolute travesty that an owner would do that to the football fan base. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Jones said. “I’m glad he’s selling the team to be honest. I’m glad he’s going.”

Schwalb said he expects the team, who did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlementy, to comply with the decision.

“My hope is that the team and its leadership and its management makes sure that it complies with all laws and that it treats its fans and consumers with respect,” he said.