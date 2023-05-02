WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Office of Migrant Services has temporarily paused the intake of new migrants into its shelter program as the agency hit capacity.

It comes as President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 active-duty military members to report to the US-Mexico border next week, ahead of an expected surge of migrants arriving.

According to Kevin Valentine, Director of Communications for the Department of Human Services, which runs the Office of Migrant Services, the agency reached capacity on April 26.

In a statement, he said, “New intakes are temporarily paused at this time while we continue our work helping families identify pathways for long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency based on their needs, both inside and outside the region. OMS continues the processing of arriving buses, helping to facilitate onward travel, and providing information and resources to those arriving in the District on buses and other modes of transportation.”

The agency is currently housing about 1,249 people, from 370 families, in three District hotels.

“We have a new housing crisis brewing as migrant families are being turned away from shelters,” said Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George. “The immediate consequence here is that families, many with very young children are going to be sleeping on our streets. Buses have not, and will not, stop arriving in the District.”

Tuesday, the council passed an emergency amendment to its current law on migrant services, allowing more resources to become available.

“Our current system is not functioning. Migrants coming to the city placed in hotels are staying in hotels for extended periods of time, leaving no space for new migrants due to a lack of turnover,” said Councilmember Robert White.

Abel Nunez, Executive Director of Central American Resource Center, praised the council for what its doing but said there is still a lot more to be done.

Specifically, he said federal and municipal governments need to work together to ensure more resources are available.

“Unfortunately there is a mismatch between the federal government and the local municipalities,” he said.

In addition to more resources, he said migrants need more time.

“The municipality has funding to keep someone for maybe 30 days. But in 30 days, those immigrants are not going to be able to resolve their immigration status, find a job and put their kids into school,” said Nunez.

He said it can take six months or more for migrants to become self-sufficient. To expediate the process, he said the federal government could streamline and speed up the process for migrants to get documents to work legally.

Nunez also said the District needs to set clear guidelines to ensure migrants know shelter and support are only temporary.