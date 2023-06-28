WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Department of Health issued a warning code Wednesday after air quality was again affected by the Canadian wildfires.

A Code Orange was issued for June 28, this code means that older adults, children, pregnant women, and people affected by heart disease, asthma, or other chronic lung conditions should avoid exercising outdoors.

If you’re concerned about poor air quality, the EPA has a simple method to help filter the air that’s in your home or making its way into it.

Smoke caused by the Canadian wildfires last affected the District in early June. At that time the District experienced air quality bad enough to warrant event cancellations.