WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans to expand hours at eight recreation centers across the District this month.

“By expanding hours at our recreation centers, we are creating more recreation opportunities for residents of all ages and creating more safe and engaging opportunities for our young people in the evenings and during the weekend,” said Mayor Bowser.

Hours will increase at Columbia Heights Community Center, Emery Heights Community Center, Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, Edgewood Recreation Center, Deanwood Community Center, Kenilworth Recreation Center, Rosedale Recreation Center and Barry Farm Recreation Center beginning on March 27.

Weekday hours will expand from eight hours daily, to 15 hours, with centers now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday. Saturday hours will double, with centers now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

37 additional recreation centers will expand hours in April.

“We know that the staff that work at our recreation centers are keeping our kids safe and engaged,” said Bowser.

The announcement comes as parents in the District continue to push for more safe spaces for kids and teens. And, amid an increase in youth violence and crime. In 2022, more than 900 juveniles were arrested.

“It’s a wonderful idea, keep the kids off the street. Give them something to do,” said parent Ramon Rich, who supports the idea.

Rich believes recreation centers have a lot to offer kids and teens.

“(They’re a) place to find mentoring,” said Rich. “Pretty much a lot of things they may not find at home.”

“I’m 100% for (extending hours),” said parent Jason Cohen. “I think we need more recreation centers, to be honest. If every neighborhood has one, that’s not enough. We need more indoor basketball courts, indoor facilities.”

Cohen said he supports the expanded hours. Although he believes the District needs to be deliberate in adding the right programming if it’s going to have any affect on teens.

“I don’t think just by opening up the centers longer it’ll do that much,” he said. “I think if there’s actually a conscious plan that brings the kids to the locations and gives them other types of programs, not just here’s a ball, go play. But, here’s some entrepreneurial activities, things to get them interested, like business coaches,” he said.

Parent Richard Crespo agreed.

“I grew up in New York City and when I was 13, 14, they introduced the summer jobs program,” said Crespo. “You get skills from working, you get money from working. You learn structure. Maybe something like that could be instituted here for 13, 14, 15 year olds.”

Crespo said he visits the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center with his 7-year-old daughter once or twice a week. He supports the expanded hours.

“I think it’s a good thing just to have options. The more options the better. Giving more hours, gives people more options,” he said.