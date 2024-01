WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 3-story apartment building caught on fire displacing 26 residents and three pets in Northeast D.C. Thursday.

A fire broke out in the 5500 block of Burroughs Ave. DC Fire and EMS said the fire involved solar panels on the roof which eventually made its way to the building’s attic.

No injuries were reported.