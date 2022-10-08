WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, then spread to the second floor.

DC Fire and EMS

By 12:59 a.m., all the visible flames were out. Crews continued to hit hot spots with water. Anyone who was in the building made it out. DC Fire and EMS checked several of them to make sure they were alright.

The American Red Cross was helping those who lost their homes in the fire.