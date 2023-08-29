WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police across D.C. and Maryland are investigating several bomb threats over the past two weeks. Though all have turned out to be hoaxes, law enforcement has to take them seriously.

Former FBI Special Agent Kenneth Gray said people making these threats over the phone or email may be across state lines.

According to the FBI, making a hoax threat against a school or other public place is a serious federal crime.

Several bomb threats have disrupted classes, shopping malls and parks across the D.C. area recently.

A bomb threat at Montgomery Mall on Aug. 18 and a bomb threat at the Bullis School on Aug. 22 are believed to be connected to the same person calling in the threat. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

“Bomb threats can be actual threats leading to an actual bombing and, so, they all have to be taken seriously,” Gray said. “They all have to require certain steps to be taken for it, so this is not just a game that’s being played.”

Gray, a University of New Haven senior lecturer in the Department of Criminal Justice, said bomb threats often set off a series of copycats.

“We especially see that in schools – that is, one person calls in a bomb threat at one school, you end up seeing bomb threats being called in within days at other schools,” Gray said.

A bomb threat at John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton-Glenmont on Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing, as did a bomb threat sent through email that shut the Smithsonian National Zoo down for the day.

The FBI often gets involved to help track down the people responsible, using information from phone providers, IP addresses and more.

“Often with the technology we have today, some of these types of threats that come in, you get pretty quick notification of where the cause originating from,” Gray said.

The FBI said issuing a threat – even over social media, via text message or through e-mail – is a federal crime and those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison or face state or local charges.