Dr. Christopher Rodriguez was appointed as both Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer in Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A top member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration is charged with simple assault after his wife told police he pushed her onto the ground at a home in Northwest.

The alleged incident involving Dr. Christopher Rodriguez is to have taken place on Nov. 1, according to a report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Rodriguez serves as both Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer.

The narrative that was included in the police report said the Rodriguezes’ daughter told police that she heard a verbal argument between her parents, but she didn’t see any physical fight take place. The narrative noted that Rodriguez’s wife did not have any visible injuries. Police placed Rodriguez under arrest for Simple Assault Domestic Violence.

Rodriguez’s biography on D.C.’s website said he was the incident commander for the city’s response to COVID-19.

From 2017 to 2023, Rodriguez served as Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He was also the State Administrative Agent for all homeland security federal grants funding for the District and the National Capital Region which includes parts of Northern Virginia and Maryland. He led emergency response operations during the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Rodriguez is the third high-profile member of Bowser’s administration to face accusations or charges in little more than a year.

Her former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, Christopher Geldart, was accused of grabbing someone by the neck outside of a gym in Virginia in October 2022.

By November 2022, the charges were dropped. One witness said the confrontation was initiated by the person whom Geldart was accused of attacking.

The situation, however, put Geldart under additional scrutiny. Top administrators in the District are required to live in the city. When police initially arrested him, Geldart said that he lived in Falls Church.

Another former deputy mayor, John Falcicchio, was accused of sexual harassment. An investigation into claims of harassment supported the claims. Falcicchio had been the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development.

The situations involving Falcicchio, who resigned from his position, prompted an update to D.C.’s sexual harassment policy.

A spokesperson for Bowser said Rodriguez is on administrative paid leave pending further review.