WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve gone out to eat in the District and you’re feeling confused about fees on your restaurant bill, D.C.’s Attorney General is stepping in to help.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb issued another advisory Wednesday telling restaurants they have to be more specific about where those fees are going.

Not every restaurant is upfront about their fees, and some are tacking on as much as 20% to the bill because restaurant owners are trying to offset costs from having to pay tipped workers more.

Dining in D.C. can be expensive as it is, but new fees at restaurants continue to confuse customers.

“If you’re going to say to me, we charge this ethereal, nameless, 20% surcharge, ‘this is not a gratuity,’ What is it? Who’s deciding where it’s going and who’s getting it?” said Matthew Green, a customer.

Customers’ confusion is one reason why Schwalb issued a new advisory on Wednesday telling restaurants how to comply.

“The examples in the alert are informed by the kinds of complaints and concerns we have heard,” Schwalb said.

For instance, a restaurant saying they have a 15% service charge to “directly compensate our staff” is too ambiguous, Schwalb said. It needs to be more specific by saying, for example, that it will help pay base wages and benefits and that the fee is not a tip.

“I want to hear ‘We are paying for our employees to have health insurance.’ I want to know that. I’ll go back to your place,” Green said.

Mi Vida, a Mexican restaurant in the District, added a 3.5% fee to its menu in July.

“There is a tendency for us to have slower days than usual, but we still are obligated to our staff to pay them their hourly or salary wage,” said Donavan Williams, front of house manager.

Williams said the restaurant wanted to be transparent.

“It is fully disclosed on our menu right at the bottom where it also discloses auto gratuity for parties of five or more,” Williams said.

The menu states: “To offset the impact of DC’s Initiative 82 on independent restaurants, a 3.5% fee has been added to your bill.”

Still, some customers are confused.

“It does not say what it’s for. I’d like to know,” said George Rodriguez, a customer.

Many out-of-towners and some locals don’t know what Initiative 82 is, which increased the tipped minimum wage for servers.

“Where there could be potential confusion that public education and alerts could alleviate as opposed to enforcement actions we thought that was the better approach to dealing with this issue,” Schwalb said.

People who are still confused or want to make a complaint can call the Attorney General’s office at 202-442-9828 or send an email to consumer.protection@dc.gov.

Schwalb says their goal is to mediate issues first before taking any enforcement actions.