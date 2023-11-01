WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a suit against 14 of the District’s largest rental landlords, accusing them, and RealPage, of illegally scheming to raise rent.

“Many of these landlords chose to go on autopilot and simply charge the rent that the real page algorithm created rather than on their own in a competitive way, competing with other landlords in the community setting rent for would-be tenants,” Schwalb said.

The Bozzuto Management Company, of Greenbelt, Md., is one of the companies mentioned in the suit. One of the buildings it operates is 130 Flats in the NoMa Neighborhood in D.C.

“It’s been mentally anguishing. It’s been tormenting, especially for my kids,” said Christina Perry, who has lived there with her three children for three years.

The time there has not been easy for the single parent on a fixed income.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Perry. “And I just can’t wait to wake up and just know that this just was a nightmare.”

Perry claims she has to pay more for rent and utilities that were not included in her lease.

“A lot of times I can’t sleep,” said Perry’s mother, Sandra, who lives across the hall.

She and other tenants shared similar complaints.

Bozzuto Management Company did not respond to a request to comment on the suit. But RealPage did.

“The complaint and others like it are wrong on both the facts and the law and we will vigorously defend against it,” said Jennifer Bowcock, Bozzuto’s senior vice president of communications, and creative.

Among the things Schwalb seeks is financial compensation for those affected.

“We will get justice. And like I said, not only me and my kids, it’s for a lot of people that they have harmed,” Perry said.

Schwalb believes the rent-hike scam may also involve properties of those companies in Maryland and Virginia. It’s recommended you contact those states’ Attorney Generals if you think you may also be a victim.