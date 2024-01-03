AG Brian Schwalb's office announced a quarter of a million in grants to nonprofit groups to help stem youth violence in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced a quarter of a million dollars in crime prevention grants to help curb youth violence on Wednesday.

The money — part of the Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program — would go to nonprofit organizations that work with young people in D.C., the attorney general said.

“The current status quo in Washington D.C. is unacceptable and everybody in elected office and in the community needs to be doing everything they can to ensure that we do something about public safety in our city,” Schwalb said in an interview. “My view is that we are not going to be able to prosecute and incarcerate our way out of a crime problem in our city.”

2023 was D.C.’s most violent year in more than two decades with 274 homicides and a spike of 39% in violent crime.

That number was fueled in part by juvenile violence, which also saw a jump. Police made 458 arrests of young people in the first nine months for crimes like carjackings, robberies, homicides and assaults with a deadly weapon.

“We also have to complement policing and prosecution with prevention and that’s what this grant program is committed to,” Schwalb said. “It’s investing in community organizations that are on the ground doing the work of addressing root causes of crime and trying to help us stay safer as a city by preventing crime before it happens.”

The nonprofit groups that qualify can receive up to $50,000 in grant funds. Organizations eligible for the funds are focused on early childhood education, tutoring, family counseling, conflict resolution, mentoring and youth advocacy, according to the AG’s office.

The AG rules stipulate that only nonprofit, community-based organizations can apply with a valid IRS 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) determination. The deadline is February 2 and the funds can be used between April 1 and September 30 of this year, officials said.