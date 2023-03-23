Second part of audit calls for more reforms and honest reporting of mistakes from the troubled system

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s 911 call center has made strides toward improvement but still needs more transparency and “appears to significantly overstate” improvements, according to a report by D.C.’s auditor, Kathy Patterson.

Patterson has been monitoring the problems with the troubled agency. She said these concerns are major in her office’s second update on the Office of Unified Communications since she released a scathing audit last October.

The call center has been under tremendous scrutiny for botched emergency calls where crews were sent to the wrong address. It has other problems, such as a lack of proper supervision.

Patterson referenced two incidents last summer that led to deaths and that the agency lacked transparency in the mistakes.

“If an agency can’t be forthcoming, and can’t be completely honest and candid about incidents, then it really undercuts their commitments to meet some of the other recommendations,” she said.

Patterson said acting director Heather McGaffin has made more promises and commitments to be more transparent and release more information to City Council. But she said there has been some inaccurate reporting of incidents that have not been corrected.

“We are expressing the concern that this agency needs to be much more transparent and frankly much more honest when there are mistakes that are made,” Patterson said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser nominated McGaffin last month to lead the agency, which is under serious review by Patterson’s office given the systemic failures under previous leadership that led to misrouted calls and mistakes.

Last week, Patterson addressed the council’s justice and public safety committee just before McGaffin was set to testify to start her confirmation process. Patterson said she implored council members to get more firm commitments toward reforming the agency.

Patterson referenced a 911 call dating back to October in which the call taker failed to recognize a medical emergency.

“What is the emergency?” the call taker said.

“Ah, well my roommate, he’s on the floor… and now I cannot pick him up off of the floor,” the 911 caller said.

“Ok, he’s conscious?”

“Yeah, he is but I keep calling his name and he’s not answering.”

The person referenced in the call died, the auditor said.

“The final report on that call has been up on their website ever since, before and during her time as acting director,” Patterson said of McGaffin. “And it is simply wrong and misleading.”

McGaffin wrote a letter to the auditor stating that the “audit has now spanned three directors” and “some of the responses to the original audit are no longer valid or applicable.”

But the acting director wrote that the agency is making progress on the original recommendations.

DC resident and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Evan Yeats has seen improvements but not enough.

“It’s good to see some progress but obviously there’s a ways to go yet and I think they’re right to hone in on the transparency of the agency as a key problem,” Yeats said.

Patterson agreed. She is calling on the mayor and others to do more.

“The leadership of the city needs to take seriously that there have been serious problems with this agency,” she said.