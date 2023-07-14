WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In anticipation for the Barbie movie’s premiere next week, D.C. businesses are throwing Barbie-themed watch parties, brunches and drag shows all around the District.

Here are some ways you can let out your inner Barbie.

The Barbie Parties – Wunder Garten, 1101 First St. NE

Wunder Garten is hosting daily Barbie events from July 14 through July 30. Each day of the week is unique – from “Barbie-Q” to trivia to pool parties. Wunder Garten’s series offers a theme for your wildest Barbie dream. Details and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Barbie’s Dream Bar – McClellan’s Retreat, 2031 Florida Ave. NW

Barbie’s Dream Bar menu at McClellan’s Retreat in DuPont features seven new Barbie-themed drinks throughout the month of July. Drinks are better when they’re pink.

Barbie’s World! Drag Show – Red Bear Brewing Co., 209 M St. NE

Drag queen Evry Pleasure is hosting Barbie’s World! at Red Bear Breer Brewing Co. on July 14 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The show features performances from Dax Exclamation Point, Rosie Beret, Crystal Edge and Theo Bromine.

Barbie Yappy Hour with District Dogs – Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE

District Dogs is hosting a Barbie party that your furry friends can enjoy on July 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Head over to Metrobar before or after the premiere for doggy cocktails, games and a costume contest.

Pretty in Pink Summer Bash – Cotton & Reed, 1330 5th St. NE – 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Don’t think you’ve gotten enough Barbie? Cotton & Reed is hosting a Barbie-themed party on July 21, perfect for post-premiere festivities. Make your way to Union Market for cocktails and even more Barbie.

Barbie DuPont Drag Brunch – City Tap House, 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW

A fabulous Barbie celebration comes a day after the premiere on July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Crystal Edge at City Tap House in DuPont and costs $38/person, which includes an endless buffet brunch. Bottomless mimosas are an additional $18/person. Guests must reserve a table through RESY to secure a table.