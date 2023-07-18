WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council is continuing its efforts to crack down on dangerous drivers by focusing on fake and long-expired license plates and temporary tags.

Councilmembers say reckless driving is often associated with cars that have these tags.

This is the third bill in recent weeks to address reckless driving. One council member says the problem right now is cars with fake plates because they often stay on the streets due to the Department of Public Works (DPW) not being able to tow them unless they have two or more unpaid tickets.

D.C. has seen several high-speed crashes and people killed recently involving dangerous drivers.

“We’re dealing with a lot of reckless driving in the District of Columbia, and there is a direct connection between that and people who are using fraudulent tags,” said Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

In a tweet from March responding to complaints of fake license plates, DPW said it does not have the authority to enforce fake tags.

“My bill would allow them to boot and tow these vehicles without having to go through that process of ticketing them twice before they’re even eligible for a boot or tow,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau’s bill also looks to crack down on people selling fake tags.

“It allows us to get into that online marketplace and crack down where we couldn’t before and stop the flow and ease of temp tags entering the District of Columbia.”

Meanwhile, Councilmember Charles Allen is proposing a bill to prioritize enforcement for reckless driving.

Councilmember Christina Henderson put forward a bill that would give points to drivers caught by speed cameras and immediately suspend licenses for drivers who are charged with vehicular deaths, hit-and-runs or intoxicated driving.

“I don’t drive a car or anything, but I think it’s great that there are efforts to make the streets safer for pedestrians and bikers,” said Emily Tatum.

Nadeau’s bill would also require the Mayor to maintain a directory to help enforcement agencies identify legitimate and fraudulent tags from around the country, requiring of enforcement agencies what is already expected of bars.

Nadeau said her bill will be referred to a committee after the council returns from recess in mid-September.