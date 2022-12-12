WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Board of Elections said Monday that Councilmember Elissa Silverman did not violate campaign finance laws in her bid for reelection in November, a bid she ultimately lost.

The decision by the board reversed an earlier one by the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF) which concluded that Silverman, who holds an at-large seat on D.C. City Council, misused campaign money. The money in question went towards polling in Ward 3, which was not the ward in which Silverman ran.

Although Silverman appealed OCF’s ruling, which was made 12 days before the election, the board of elections initially denied her appeal.

Silverman lost to Kenyan McDuffie by less than 9,000 votes in November. McDuffie had about 22% of the votes, compared to Silverman’s 19%.

Silverman released the following statement Monday:

I thank the D.C. Board of Elections for its thorough examination of the issue, for finding that I conducted my campaign appropriately, according to the law, and for reversing the Office of Campaign Finance’s errant ruling.

Unfortunately, the Board’s unanimous decision today does not change the result of the election. I lost my re-election because of the flawed and rushed OCF decision, released 12 days before Election Day while voters were already casting ballots. This decision prejudiced voters and prominent opinion writers and commentators against me. The findings of the OCF ruling — now shown to be false — served as the basis for hundreds of thousands of dollars of outside spending on misleading attack ads which further influenced voters against me.

This ruling has importance beyond me and this campaign: it makes clear that OCF should not be making hasty rulings this close to an election, with no opportunity to appeal on the merits before Election Day. I hope that the Board of Elections and the next D.C. Council will work to adopt policies, similar to the U.S. Department of Justice, to prevent announcements in the final stages of an election that could impact the results, without more oversight. The clear dangers of those kinds of announcements are evident today — they emboldened big-money interests to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in my race and cost me the election — even as today’s ruling finds that my campaign acted ethically and in accordance with the law.