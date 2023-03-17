WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 5-year-old boy who was injured in an apartment fire at on March 9 died on Monday, police confirmed.

The fire started in an apartment building in the 3300 block of 6th St. Members of DC Fire and EMS rescued the 5-year-old from one of the homes in the building. Medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the boy died on March 13.

A 9-year-old child was outside of the apartment when first responders arrived. Medics took that child to the hospital, also, but the child’s injuries weren’t considered as serious as those of the 5-year-old boy.