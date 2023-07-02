WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who denoted explosive devices at three businesses in Northeast D.C. on Sunday.

MPD that at about 4:30 am, a suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank located in the 2300 block of Washington Place in Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene in a car. The explosive device caused damage to the bank.

At about 4:35 am, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street in Northeast then fled the scene in a car. The explosive device caused damage to the business.

At about 4:45 am, the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway store located in the 300 block of 40th Street in Northeast then fled the scene in a car. The Molotov cocktail caused damage to the supermarket.

MPD said early investigation suggests the suspect targeted commercial establishments and not people. The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries.

Police said that anyone who may have any information about these incidents is encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Washington Field Division, is offering an additional $10,000 bringing the total to $20,000.