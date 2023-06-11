WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In 1975, two thousand people headed to 20th Street between R and S Streets NW for a block party called “Gay Pride Day.”

Now 48 years later, the Capital Pride celebration has grown to be one of D.C.’s largest annual events, with over 650 thousand people expected to take part in the fun.

Deacon Maccubbin, the owner of LGBTQ bookstore Lambda Rising was the organizer of the first “Gay Pride Day.” Maccubbin remembers that it was risky to be seen at an event called Gay Pride Day in 1975.

“You have to remember at that time, people could have lost their jobs and their families for being seen at Gay Pride Day. We asked the television news crews to only film one side of the street, and we had the people who felt comfortable being filmed to stand on that side,” he said.

A lot has changed since 1975, now gay marriage is legal, and firing someone for being a member of the LGBTQ+ community is illegal.

Still, all is not perfect, many in the community feel threatened by new laws that have been passed around the country, and they attended The Capital Pride Parade so their voices could be heard.

“I’m here because this is my city, this is my country, this is who I love to be, and I want to share it with everyone else,” said Mr. Gay North East United States, Steven Powell Allen.

One member of the group “Free Hugs From Moms” said she had an important reason for bringing her two daughters to the parade. “We wanted to show our daughters that we believe in a world where everyone gets to be who they want to be.”

Tosha Stout described her first Pride Parade as the time of her life, as she celebrated her daughter’s 21st birthday. Stout added, “The energy is like panda moon, everybody is loving.”

“You are loved, and we are welcomed with open arms, we care ”, is the reason Episcopal Priest, Ann Marie Jeffery said the Episcopal Church took part in the Capital Pride Parade.