WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since 2016, Fresca Taqueria has been a family-owned business along H Street NE, overcoming obstacles along the way.

The business is one of more than a dozen participating in the city’s first-ever Latino Restaurant Week.

“We’re originally from…Mexico, my mother immigrated here about 20 something years ago. She worked for a restaurant for over 10 years, and it was always her dream to open her own restaurant,” said Evalyn Bastian, co-owner of the restaurant.

“It seems like people are coming back, people are going into restaurants more,” said Bastian.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 44 percent of restaurants temporarily closed in March 2020 – at the height of the pandemic.

But Bastian says Fresca Taqueria managed to survive with hard work and creativity.

“We offered delivery, we also offered curbside pickup as well,” she said.

But the challenges still remain, as the city recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

“These days it’s tough with inflation, inflation prices have skyrocket,” she said. “It’s also tough since you’re in a metropolitan area.”

This week, she hopes to see an increase in customers, during the city’s first ever Latino Restaurant Week.

“Definitely looking forward to this upcoming two weeks, with Cinco De Mayo around the corner,” Bastian said.

Fresca Taqueria will serve up live music with their specials on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here, to see the list of participating restaurants.