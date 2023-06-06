WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The James Beard Foundation recognized Chef Rob Rubba with the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef.

Rubba founded Oyster Oyster, located at 1440 8th St. NW, with sommelier and restaurateur Max Kuller in 2020. The restaurant offers a vegetarian tasting menu and features some vegan dishes, as well. According to its website, the restaurant is environmentally-focused, concentrating on sustainability.

Oyster Oyster received a Michelin star in 2021 for its “imaginative” vegetable-focused menu.

The James Beard Foundation was established more than 30 years ago. Its mission is to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability,” according to its website.

The highly coveted James Beard Awards are given out annually to chefs who exemplify the foundation’s views of excellence.

James Beard was an American chef and TV personality who helped pioneer television cooking shows.