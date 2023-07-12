New emergency legislation requires missed calls, dispatcher errors to be listed monthly on its website

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Bernard Baker Sr. feels like D.C.’s 911 call system failed him. His namesake son died in April after what the family determined was due to the dropped and on-hold 911 emergency calls.

Now he is somewhat heartened that City Council unanimously took action on Tuesday in an emergency fashion to require the Office of Unified Communications that operates the 911 Call Center to be more transparent with the public regarding its mistakes.

“That mean we’re making progress, so that’s good,” said Baker, whose son Bernard Baker Jr. died April 30 after collapsing at the family home in the District. “That’s good for me and other family. Because the next time they will respond and in time and respond within time.”

Among the council’s requirements on a monthly basis: The 911 Call Center must now list all missed calls, average call to answer times and dispatcher errors to be listed monthly on its website.

The legislation also requires a list of calls on hold for over 15 seconds, which has reportedly been a problem in the District.

These calls came not only came from council members, but were recommendations from D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson who has heavily criticized the 911 Call Center for poor training of its employees for the botched calls that have even cost people their lives in the nation’s capital.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has to sign the legislation for it to go into effect.

Even City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has had a 911 call on hold recently when he called three times to report an accident. He said he finally got through on the third try.

“I was put on hold, hung up, called back, put on hold hung up, called back, put on hold,” he said. “I’ve heard reports of it and then I experienced it, and it’s just unacceptable.”

Brooke Pinto, the councilwoman who sponsored the legislation and chairs the justice and public safety committee, agreed.

“Of course data alone will not fix these issues and my committee is committed to pursuing the necessary reforms to ensure our emergency call response is accurate, timely and accessible to the public,” Pinto said.

A spokesperson for Heather McGaffin, the new 911 Call Center director, could not be reached for comment on the council’s action.

Meanwhile, Baker is still grieving the death of his son at the age of 42.

“I watch him born and I watch him die,” he said.

“This is the District of Columbia, the world’s greatest city,” he added. “We’re not supposed to be going through this kind of trouble.”