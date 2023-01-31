WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy whom he said was trying to break into cars in a Northeast neighborhood turned himself in to police Tuesday morning.

The man, Jason Michael Lewis, 41, is a District of Columbia employee. The charge against Lewis is Second Degree Murder While Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 along Quincy Street NE near Michigan Avenue NE in Brookland.

Lewis said he got into an argument with Karon Blake while the 13-year-old was breaking into cars. That’s when Lewis shot him.

An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant, filed in Superior Court for the District of Columbia, states that when police arrived at the scene of the shooting, and officer found Lewis performing chest compressions on Blake. Lewis told the officer where his gun was and told the officer that Blake had run towards Lewis’ house. It was at that point that Lewis said he shot Blake. Lewis said he had a concealed carry permit and that he only fired his gun twice.

Lewis told officers he was in the entryway to his courtyard when the shooting happened and that Blake and at least one other person was across the street. He said he was in bed when he heard noises and went downstairs because he didn’t know if someone was trying to get into his home.

Lewis told police after he fired his gun, Blake yelled, “I’m a kid! I’m a kid!” and collapsed.

There was an outcry from members of the community after Blake’s death, particularly because no arrest had been made for his killing. Rumors and conjecture swirled as to who the person responsible for the shooting was and why he had not been charged. The situation prompted Police Chief Robert Contee to hold a news conference to address the spreading of misinformation which he described as “dangerous” and “reckless.”

Lewis was supposed to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.