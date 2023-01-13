WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a call for an immediate ceasefire in D.C. — the community asked for everyone to lay down their guns following the recent violence in the Brightwood Community.

“Innocent children are being shot,” said Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George who led the effort Friday Afternoon with other community members.

A 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy are recovering after a gunman shot them Wednesday afternoon after they got off a Metro Bus at the corner of Sheridan Street and 14th Street NW. Police said a fight on the bus triggered the shooting.

“Mothers, seeing these mothers crying, seeing these tears, scared their babies will no longer be here,” Lewis George said.

She blameed gangs for the recent gun violence in the area.

“It is incredibly unnerving our children, our families, can not walk to get food and soda, and can not go home safely, get to school safely because individuals have made a decision to beef,” said Lewis George.

The recent gun violence in the area also claimed the life of 17-year-old Samuel Hernández from Hyattsville, MD on December 20, 2022.

“We’re tired. We’re all tired of showing up at crime scenes every day,” Lewis George said. “Our pastors have to do funerals for children, for young people. Potentials not realized.”

Others are also upset by the violence.

“Too many lives are being lost man,” said high school basketball coach Rob Nickens. “Too many live. Walking past the caskets and hearing the moms cry, it’s an incredible situation.”

Nickens and others believe the way to end the violence is for people to lay down their guns.

There’s also a call for three days of prayers to end the violence.