WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC community leaders spoke out on Thursday after the U.S. House Of Representatives overturned a District Policing Bill on Wednesday afternoon.

“My first thought was just frustration and here they go again,” said Rev. Wendy Hamilton, the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner In Ward 8 in the district. “They have an issue with what they seem to think is a crime in DC not being handled by the local officials we put in place. They made decisions that we believe are going to keep DC safe,” she added.

The recent move by The House is the second time Congress has gotten in the way of DC legislation. Rev. Hamilton said what the House Reps did was disrespectful.

“Because overturning local DC laws is inherently insulting and disrespectful to the 700,000 people who live here and know what’s best for our communities,” said Hamilton

The vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on that DC policing bill was 229-189. And the 229 votes in favor of overturning the bill were both Republican and Democratic votes.

Republican legislators said the move was about combatting crime in the district.

“It’s not a coincidence that all the bills that Congress is trying to overturn are about policing. Let’s be clear,” said Rev. Hamilton. “DC has taken several steps to reform our police and those are appropriate and necessary and Republicans are fundamentally opposed to it,” she added.

The DC policing bill was the district’s effort to reform the police department and the Ward 8 advisory neighbor commissioner is upset the bill was voted down

“In this policing bill, it was banning chokeholds. Yes, we need to have that. You know. It was about not being able to allow police to use teargas. It was about discipline in the police union in terms of their bargaining process,” said Hamilton. “It created a public database of police misconduct among other things. so, undoing that law would actually make us less safe,” she added.

DC News Now asked Rev. Hamilton if with what seems like an uptick in crime in the district, was the U.S. House Of Representatives justified in stepping in to help crime.

“First and foremost I don’t believe a crime has been on the uptick and the numbers bear that out,” said Hamilton. “It doesn’t matter whether you like the decisions those residents made. it doesn’t matter if you are in support of what our elected officials decided to do, that doesn’t mean you get to come and override it because it doesn’t align with what you wanted it to do,” she added.

DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson Said the policing bill is all about police accountability. In a statement to DC News Now he said:

“It’s incredible that Republicans think accountability is anti-police. last I checked, dc residents want good cops. good cops are not afraid of being held accountable for their actions.”

Hamilton is part of the “Hands Off DC” core organizing team and she said they won’t stop trying to make Congress listen.