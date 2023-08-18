WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is enforcing a youth curfew set to start on Sept. 1 to help curb the deadly violence plaguing the District.

The mayor’s initiative is targeting Chinatown, Navy Yard, the areas around U Street Area, Howard University, on 14 Street between Otis and Spring Road NW, the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue NW, 4400 through 4600 blocks of Benning Road SE and the 1300 block of Congress Street SE.

Shekita McBroom said she has seen the youth crime trend spike in D.C., and believes that many young people need the structure that their parents aren’t able or willing to provide.

“I believe the curfew is a excellent idea,” McBroom said.

The curfew will not allow 16 year olds and younger to be on the streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, the curfew is between midnight to 6 a.m.

“It builds structure back into the home for a lot of parents who have children that’s a bit challenging,” McBroom said. “Often times these kids have too much time on their hands.”

Just this year, there have been among 80 people shot this year and 12 were killed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In July, District authorities announced they arrested four young men – two 15 year olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for a total of 13 car jackings and three armed robberies.

These statistics worry community leaders like Ernest Clover of the D.C. Dream Center. He mentors youth in Ward 7 and 8, and he said that he supports the curfew.

“Its [the curfew] ability to be effective will be on us, adults,” Clover said. “The people who are in my type of position to say ‘hey, how are we working together to give our youth opportunity’ so that when the curfew hits at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m., they’re like ‘hey, I’m tired, I want to go home.'”

Penelope Spain, the co-founder of the Open City Advocates which represents youth in the juvenile justice system, said she does not think curfews will work.

“I understand that people are concerned about crime. I understand the desire to feel safe in our city, but the mayor’s curfew initiative are backwards in thinking,” she said. “They employ tactics from decades ago that have been proven time and again to be ineffective and counterproductive.”

Yet McBroom who has children in the District, said she sees crime reductions coming.

“It will help with a lot of car jackings, it will help hold people more accountable for their children and their whereabouts,” she said.