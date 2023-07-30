WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fallen trees continue to plague the District, even though the storms are gone.

One of them fell onto a house at the corner of Beecher Street and Turnlaw Road NW Sunday morning, bringing down powerlines.

“When it was done I thought another storm,” said Rami Shehadh, a neighbor, who came out to see the damage following two days of vicious storms.

The tree that fell Sunday is the second along Turnlaw Street in two days. Another house got struck by a tree that fell Friday at the corner of Calvert Street

“It’s pretty fascinating to see,” Shehadh said. “But I feel bad what was damaged by this.”

The fallen trees shut down the roads in the area for most of the weekend, as they turned into neighborhood tourist attractions.

“I feel like I’ve been in a movie, such a disaster scene,” said Quinn Ran, another neighbor. “And I was wondering how could I survive from this.”

The trees may have plenty of attention, but they are not the only ones that fell around the area.

Even one of the DMV’s most hallowed sites wasn’t safe from fallen trees.

Arlington National Cemetery announced on its Twitter page that it remains closed to the public as crews clean up storm damage. However, Monday’s funerals will take place as scheduled for those invited to attend.

Plus, the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway remains closed as crews remove fallen trees. As of now, there is no word from the National Park Service when it will reopen to traffic.