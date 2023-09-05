WASHINGTON (DC News Now)– Record-breaking heat is expected again this week and could impact local schools and businesses.

DC will have cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week with highs reaching into the upper 90’s and even triple-digit heat in some areas.

The record-breaking temperatures even forced the cancellation of the 85th Annual Gaithersburg Labor Day parade out of an abundance of caution.

However, families should prepare for more possible cancellations at schools and local businesses ahead.

“Not a fan of the heat or the humidity but just try to prepare as much as you can,” said DC resident Mary Hahn.

The Mayor of DC activated a “Hot Weather Emergency” through Thursday. DC is also extending pool hours to give families some relief from the heat.

Click here to find a cooling center.