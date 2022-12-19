WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal investigators said a corrections officer took tens of thousands of dollars from a labor committee he headed, spending it on a number of things including tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway and a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda, Md.

Cpl. Andra Parker, a correctional officer with the D.C. Department of Corrections, served as chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police — Department of Corrections Labor Committee. The committee’s goals were to organize, aid, and represent members of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

A special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wrote in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that from in or about June 2018 through May 2019 Parker used his position to embezzle money from the labor committee and used funds to pay for unofficial travel, accommodations, and entertainment for Parker and his friends.

Among the things on which Parker is accused of spending money are tickets (4) to see Diana Ross in Concert in North Bethesda, Md. ($2,029.44).

The special agent wrote that for a trip Parker took to New York, Parker used labor committee funds for the following:

Tickets (3) for a performance of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical ($616.86)

Tickets (2) to see the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden ($371.90)

Rooms and other expenses at Hilton Garden Inn Time Square ($4,000+)

The special agent said Parker misappropriated more than $7,000 for the trip to New York, which took place in December 2018.

A federal judge issued the arrest warrant for Wire Fraud based on the affidavit and criminal complaint. Parker was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022.