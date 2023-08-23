WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An inmate and a corrections officer were sentenced on bribery charges in a scheme to smuggle narcotics into a D.C. jail.

Andre Gregory, 31, of D.C., who was already incarcerated at the time of the bribery offense, is being sentenced to 42 months in prison. Former corrections officer Beverly Williams, 52, of Upper Marlboro, Md., is being sentenced to 18 months in prison. Both of them were also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release.

Keywaune McLeod, 28, of D.C. was also involved and is still awaiting sentencing. All three defendants pleaded guilty.

According to a release, Williams admitted to accepting $6,400 in bribes to smuggle packages containing narcotics into the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility. She would receive the packages from McLeod, who is Gregory’s cousin, and smuggle them into the jail by hiding them on her body.

She transferred the narcotics to Gregory in “secure areas” where they could not be seen by security cameras. Gregory would then distribute the narcotics for a profit.

McLeod “managed the proceeds” using CashApp to make the bribery payments to Williams. Gregory would use jail-issued phones and electronic tablets to talk in “coded-language” with McLeod to avoid being caught.