WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We know all about speed cameras and red light cameras but there’s a new push for cameras to capture noisy cars in D.C.

If you live in the district, you’re used to hearing some traffic noise. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says this bill targets people illegally modifying their cars and disrupting people’s workdays and even sleep.

The honking and the truck noises are all a part of living in a big city, but sometimes the loud noises are beyond a reasonable threshold.

“It is pretty disruptive when there’s really loud cars late at night especially past like 11:30, 12 When majority of around where I live is sleeping,” said Sophia Orlando, who lives on Capitol Hill.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto is focused on reducing that noise.

“There’s this new technology that cities like Paris and New York City have adopted, that allows the city to take a photograph of the vehicle and determine if its noise is above the legal threshold and then issue a fine,” Pinto said.

She wants at least two cameras in every ward to start off with. At $25,000 a piece that’s a $400,000 price tag.

“It’s really problematic when these vehicles are purposely altered to remove parts of them to make them so much louder than they naturally are,” Pinto said.

While some think it’s a good idea, Taylor Nuevelle says Pinto should focus the money elsewhere.

“I like to see money on the books to help our unhoused to help our returning citizens to help our seniors who don’t have adequate housing. That’s where we need to be putting money not into policing,” said Nuevelle, founder and executive director of Who Speaks for Me?

She’s concerned the legislation targets black people on ATVs.

“She’s specifically talking about a group of people who look like me who were African American, who ride the ATVs,” Nuevelle said. “I don’t think we need more cameras to target a certain group. That’s going to bring them in contact with law enforcement.”

Pinto says while ATVs in the city are a big problem, this bill targets drivers in cars making illegal noise.

“We did have equity at the forefront and want to make sure that we’re not penalizing people who may not be able to afford to fix their car may have a really old car that’s making a lot of noise,” Pinto said.

That’s why Pinto said the legislation would provide subsidies to get cars fixed.

“You can come to the DMV to seek to have your car fixed that’s making it so loud, and the district will subsidize it for you for one vehicle,” Pinto said.

Pinto says if the bill passes, it will be up to DDOT and the mayor’s office to figure out just how much those fines will cost. Right now, there are no penalties on the books for excessive noise.