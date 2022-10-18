The bill is meant to improve living conditions for residents who depend on the DC Housing Authority

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Council approved an emergency bill unanimously on Tuesday. This bill is meant to improve living conditions for DC residents who rely on affordable housing through the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) after years of complaints about unsanitary conditions and other issues.

The bill was proposed after a report from the US Housing and Urban Development with over 50 citations about issues within the Board of Commissioners, including lack of policies. The report also said that the DCHA failed to maintain safe and healthy conditions for residents.

“The emergency bill, which passed unanimously will increase training requirements for the d-c housing authority’s board of commissioners, require frequent reporting on housing conditions and more,” said at-large DC Council Member Elissa Silverman.

DCHA confirmed to DC News Now that Deputy Executive Director Victor Martinez had submitted his resignation in September before the HUD’s report earlier this month.