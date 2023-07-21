WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A majority of councilmembers support a bill that, if passed, would make the teaching of conflict resolution mandatory in D.C. schools.

The Conflict Resolution Education Amendment Act of 2023 would require the Office of the State Superintendent (OSSE) to develop and implement a model curriculum schools could use to develop students’ conflict resolution skills in accordance with health education standards.

D.C. public and charter schools would be required to adopt the model curriculum or an alternative conflict resolution education program. The curriculum would be taught through workshops, lessons and courses at each academic level.

The bill also would require DC Public Schools to receive input from local school advisory teams on the adequacy of resources for conflict resolution at each school.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George introduced the bill.

“As our city faces escalating violence impacting youth and as our country struggles with the proliferation of guns, we need to give our children the tools they need to resolve their problems peacefully,” said Councilmember Lewis George in a news release. “If we start in our schools, we can instill lifelong skills that help students overcome conflicts, build positive and lasting relationships, and make our communities safer.”

Councilmembers Charles Allen, Christina Henderson, Robert White, Brianne Nadeau, Trayon White, and Brooke Pinto co-introduced the bill.