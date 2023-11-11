WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilmembers are taking steps to keep rental assistance available for District residents despite a recent request to move $20 million from the program.

It was one of the bills council members passed during its legislative meeting this week.

DC councilmembers blocked what they say is Mayor Bowser’s administration’s request to move $20 million away from DC’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Councilmember Robert White along with Council Chairman Phil Mendelson put up a disapproval resolution to prevent the $20 million being taken from the Emergency Rental Assistance Portal and that’s what the council voted unanimously to support.

District leaders say the need for the program is great.

Officials said when the Emergency Rental Assistance Portal opened in October, it initially crashed and then closed after getting 3578 applications.

ERAP helps people who live in D.C. avoid eviction and being homeless.

Councilmembers said last month, ERAP applications were closed after only 10 days. Councilmember White said last fiscal year ERAP blew through its entire $43 million funding in just five months.

Councilmember Janessee Lewis George calls the rental assistance a lifeline for D.C. families.

“My office has been flooded with calls from ward 4 residents that need rental assistance but have nowhere to go, to turn to. Applications are closed till January. The service providers, non-profits who have been able to step up which I appreciate and we thank you; as our last resort are tapped out too,” said Janessee Lewis George. “When someone in D.C. desperately needs help to keep their family housed, our answer can never just be no, and right now we have to keep saying no,” she added.

The rental assistance program was restructured this year to spread it throughout the year and money was added this year to the program.

Councilmembers also passed other bills to bolster resources available to help district residents.

D.C. leaders said they passed the Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act. It will create a free Master of Social Work program at UDC to address a shortage of social workers in the district.

Councilmembers also passed a bill to allow the mayor to issue marriage licenses during a federal shutdown. Officials say the Superior Court cannot issue marriage licenses during the shutdown because they are non-essential workers.