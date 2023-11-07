WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to confirm Pamela Smith as the District’s next police chief.

Smith had been appointed as the city’s acting police chief after the retirement of Chief Robert Contee III.

There are big expectations for Smith including driving down crime, hiring and retaining officers, and building community relationships to build trust and close cases.

Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement on the confirmation of Pamela Smith saying:

When we asked the community, in the spring, what they wanted to see in their next Chief of

Police, we heard loud and clear that they wanted someone who could advocate for a better

policy environment while leading MPD and engaging residents. Our community understands

the urgency to both drive down crime and build up MPD. Chief Smith hit the ground running in

July, sharing her story and vision, making sure she was accessible to residents and businesses,

and prioritizing common-sense solutions to long-standing challenges. We have work to do, and I

am proud to have Chief Smith at the helm of MPD as we continue engaging and working with

community stakeholders and our partners on the Council and in the criminal justice system.