WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Restaurants in D.C. could soon get additional protections from food delivery companies allegedly increasing their fees, according to measures considered by the city council.

The city council approved an ’emergency resolution’ Tuesday saying that delivery companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash should not overcharge restaurants and other businesses for local deliveries. They should also keep their existing level of service.

Councilman Charles Allen introduced the resolution, claiming companies told restaurants “that they will begin to pay a higher commission fee– around 30% for local delivery–to receive their current level of service,” adding that higher fees were for restaurants to “appear in search results of restaurant listings and reach a larger delivery area on their platforms.”

The council agreed the allegations are unfair, but stopped short of imposing the new regulations. A bill to impose new changes remains under consideration.

Among the proposed changes include requirements that delivery platforms do not reduce the delivery radius of a covered restaurant below four miles, based on commissions paid to them by restaurants.

In addition, platforms would not be allowed to drop the availability of delivery drivers based on the commissions paid by restaurants.

A spokesperson for DoorDash told DC News Now Wednesday that they oppose the changes, saying in part, the alternations “would undermine the relationships platforms like DoorDash and our merchant partners agree upon, without any legitimate justification or examination of the potential unintended consequences.”

Uber Eats did not respond to a request for comment.