Councilwoman Brooke Pinto says troubled agency must make public information on errors and staffing levels monthly

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More transparency may be coming to D.C.’s 911 system.

D.C. Councilwoman Brooke Pinto wants the Office of Unified Communications to make its errors, staffing levels, dispatch times and the number of calls in a queue for over 15 seconds as public record.

The proposed legislation is in response to heavy criticism due to the agency dispatchers sending paramedics to the wrong address and missed or dropped calls. Records show that these mistakes have even caused death.

“The agency does not have room for mistakes,” Pinto said. “It is vitally important to all of our health and safety and well-being that our 911 Call Center is operating at the highest standards as possible.”

Pinto said the legislation is a step towards saying that these errors need to be seen.

“The public deserves to see what’s going on, and we need to see improvements as soon as possible.” Pinto said.

The data would be posted every month on the agency’s website if the legislation is approved.

D.C. auditor Kathleen Patterson wrote a report last year that showed failures in the 911 Call Center and how it lacked transparency. She called the move by Pinto and her co-sponsors Christina Henderson and Zachary Parker on council “very good news.”

“Our audit recommended a much stronger system of quality assurance, including training and corrective actions when mistakes are made,” she said. “Acknowledging errors is a big part of addressing them.”

The family of Bernard Baker Jr. blame the 911 Call Center and DC Fire and EMS for what they considered a “slow response” that they believe cost the family his life in April.

“It’s extremely serious,” Pinto said. “These errors are really life and death.”

Aujah Griffin, who believes the death of her father could have been prevented by the 911 Call Center, also agreed that “all of these things should be public.”

Dispatchers were accused of sending crews to the wrong location when her father, David Early Griffin, dove into the Washington Channel in Southwest D.C. in March 2022. Call takers for D.C. 911 reportedly fielded calls about him moving around the area but dispatchers sent crews to the wrong location.

“Everyone is going to be able to see these things, then the call takers, nine of 10 times, hopefully should do their due diligence to make sure that they answer the calls, that they dispatch the calls the appropriate way,” Griffin said.