WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. City Council held its first hearing on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s crime legislation that seeks to tamp down on the District’s steep climb in violence in the nation’s capital.

More than 90 people, including many residents, gave council members who sit on the judiciary and public safety committee several hours of feedback, virtually all of which was over the crime wave that has seen more homicides – 250 so far this year – than in 20 years.

Their comments ranged from concerns over civil liberties being violated to wanting city officials to pull out all the stops to prevent violence and drug crimes.

“We are experiencing a crime crisis in the District compared to last year,” said Brooke Pinto, the chairwoman of the committee. “This crime has affected residents, visitors and businesses they support. Many are fearful and their day-to-day lives have changed in a myriad of ways as a result.”

The mayor announced the Addressing Crime Trends Now Act – also known as ACT Now – last month, which seeks to create penalties for organized retail theft, allow the police chief to re-establish drug-free zones and relax some rules, like allowing police officers to touch a person’s neck when a confrontation takes place.

In addition to a spike in homicides, D.C. has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes like robberies and carjackings.

“I hear from residents concerned about armed robberies, about armed carjackings and gun violence and crime in their neighborhoods,” said Charles Allen, a Council member who sits on the committee. “This is obviously not a time for ideology, it’s a time for solutions. And I think that’s what we’re all trying to work on. And that requires all of us to have an open mind and considering this in every proposal before the council as well as to be able to take a look on what is working and what is not working.”

Council members said there is no timetable to vote on the proposal but are expected to hold more hearings to discuss it.