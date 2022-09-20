WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some council members were on the fence about the proposal to ban right turns on red in the District, with some calling for more information and questioning if more studies were needed.

“My concern is that we’re going to be the only jurisdiction in the country that prohibits right turns on red,” said Chairman Phil Mendelson. “And that may be ok, except I’ve never seen an analysis of all of the accidents that have occurred in the city.”

“We lost 40 lives last year, including a 4-year-old child and a 90-year-old… which means we have to take a look at what our laws look like,” said Councilman Robert White.

The bill called the Safer streets Amendment Act, proposed by councilwoman Mary Cheh, calls for largely banning right turns on red.

There could be some exceptions that the Department of Transportation would identify.

It also calls for an Idaho stop, which would allow cyclists and scooter riders to treat stop signs as yield signs.

“This morning, there were three kids on their way to school, three siblings, who were struck by a driver at Alabama Ave and 15th Place SE… with serious injuries. I don’t think I saw that in the news… it’s sadly all too common,” said Councilman Charles Allen.

If approved, in a second vote and with a signature from the mayor, the ban wouldn’t be implemented until 2025.